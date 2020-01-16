What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Bethenny Frankel, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally have always appreciated Bethenny Frankel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bethenny Frankel right now? On Google Trends Bethenny Frankel had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-03 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Bethenny Frankel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.5. so by that measure, Bethenny Frankel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bethenny Frankel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bethenny Frankel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Bethenny Frankel are also searching for these related terms: bethenny frankel net worth, bethenny frankel instagram, bethenny frankel boyfriend, bethany, shark tank, bethenny frankel daughter, shark tank bethenny frankel, bethenny frankel twitter, bethenny frankel age, ramona singer, tinsley mortimer, paul bernon, teresa giudice, kyle richards, luann de lesseps, bethenny frankel apartment, how old is bethenny frankel, bethenny frankel mother, who is bethenny frankel dating, vicki gunvalson and yumble.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bethenny Frankel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones