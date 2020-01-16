Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Maci Bookout, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Maci Bookout, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maci Bookout right now? On Google Trends Maci Bookout had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Maci Bookout’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.1. so by that measure, Maci Bookout has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maci Bookout never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maci Bookout has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Maci Bookout are also searching for these related terms: teen mom, maci bookout instagram, maci bookout house, jenelle evans, maci bookout pregnant, amber portwood, farrah abraham, maci bookout news, kailyn lowry and is maci bookout pregnant.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maci Bookout, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones