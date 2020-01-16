Hello! I have found some curious things on Emily Maynard, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have always appreciated Emily Maynard, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emily Maynard right now? On Google Trends Emily Maynard had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 82 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-08 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Emily Maynard’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.0. so by that measure, Emily Maynard is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emily Maynard never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emily Maynard has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Emily Maynard.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emily Maynard, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones