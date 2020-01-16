Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kelsey Grammer, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Kelsey Grammer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelsey Grammer right now? On Google Trends Kelsey Grammer had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Kelsey Grammer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.7. so by that measure, Kelsey Grammer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelsey Grammer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelsey Grammer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Kelsey Grammer are also searching for these related terms: frasier, kelsey grammer wife, kelsey grammer net worth, camille grammer, kelsey grammer sister, kelsey grammer father, david hyde pierce, kelsey grammer children, frasier crane, kelsey grammer christmas carol, where did kelsey grammer grow up, kelsey grammer age, frasier cast, kelsey grammer falls off stage, frazier, where is kelsey grammer from, kelsey grammer kids, how old is kelsey grammer, greer grammer, peri gilpin and young kelsey grammer.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelsey Grammer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones