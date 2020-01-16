Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lisa Bonet, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally am a big fan of Lisa Bonet, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lisa Bonet right now? On Google Trends Lisa Bonet had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lisa Bonet’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.4. so by that measure, Lisa Bonet is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lisa Bonet never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lisa Bonet has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Lisa Bonet are also searching for these related terms: momoa, jason momoa lisa bonet, jason momoa, kravitz, zoe kravitz lisa bonet, zoe kravitz, lenny kravitz lisa bonet, lenny kravitz, lisa bonet age, jason momoa and lisa bonet, jason momoa wife, lisa bonet daughter, lisa bonet husband, lisa bonet kids, jason momoa age, lisa bonet cosby show, cosby show, aquaman, young lisa bonet, lisa bonet 2019, jason mamoa, how old is lisa bonet, lisa bonet height, lisa bonet net worth and jason mamoa lisa bonet.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lisa Bonet, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones