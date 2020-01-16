Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Ian Somerhalder, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Ian Somerhalder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ian Somerhalder right now? On Google Trends Ian Somerhalder had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Ian Somerhalder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Ian Somerhalder is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ian Somerhalder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ian Somerhalder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Ian Somerhalder are also searching for these related terms: nina dobrev ian somerhalder, nina dobrev, vampire diaries, ian somerhalder vampire diaries, v wars ian somerhalder, v wars, ian somerhalder paul wesley, ian somerhalder nikki reed, paul wesley, nikki reed, ian somerhalder wife, damon, ian somerhalder age, damon salvatore, ian somerhalder and nina, ian somerhalder 2019, nina dobrev and ian somerhalder, lost ian somerhalder, the vampire diaries, lost, ian somerhalder netflix, young ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder baby, ian somerhalder instagram and ian somerhalder rob lowe.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ian Somerhalder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones