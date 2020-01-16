Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Drake, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally am a big fan of Drake, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Drake right now? On Google Trends Drake had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 80 three days ago, 80 two days ago, 75 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Drake’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.4. so by that measure, Drake is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Drake never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Drake has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Drake are also searching for these related terms: the drake, drake lyrics, josh and drake, drake bell, drake song, meme drake, kenyan drake, kylie drake, francis drake, drake songs, drake net worth, war drake, drake y josh, chris brown drake, chris brown, drake hotel, kylie jenner drake, nathan drake, kylie jenner, ashton drake, drake instagram, drake rihanna, rihanna, kylie and drake and nick drake.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Drake, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones