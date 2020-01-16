What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Kiefer Sutherland, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Kiefer Sutherland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kiefer Sutherland right now? On Google Trends Kiefer Sutherland had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Kiefer Sutherland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.3. so by that measure, Kiefer Sutherland has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kiefer Sutherland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kiefer Sutherland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Kiefer Sutherland are also searching for these related terms: kiefer sutherland movies, 24 kiefer sutherland, donald sutherland, 24, designated survivor, lost boys kiefer sutherland, lost boys, kiefer sutherland stand by me, stand by me, kiefer sutherland series, kiefer sutherland tour, kiefer sutherland band, serie kiefer sutherland, julia roberts, jack bauer, kiefer sutherland netflix series, kiefer sutherland net worth, the lost boys, kiefer sutherland height, kiefer sutherland age, kiefer sutherland instagram, kiefer sutherland father, kiefer sutherland wife, kiefer sutherland music and how tall is kiefer sutherland.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kiefer Sutherland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones