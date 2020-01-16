Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jaden Smith, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally am a big fan of Jaden Smith, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jaden Smith right now? On Google Trends Jaden Smith had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Jaden Smith’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.7. so by that measure, Jaden Smith has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jaden Smith never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jaden Smith has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Jaden Smith are also searching for these related terms: will smith, jaden smith will smith, is jaden smith, jaden smith karate kid, jaden smith karate, karate kid, jaden smith 2019, jaden and will smith, jaden smith and will smith, willow smith, jaden smith gay, jaden smith age, justin bieber jaden smith, justin bieber, the karate kid, will smith son jaden, jaden smith tyler the creator, the karate kid jaden smith, jaden smith net worth, icon, tyler the creator, will smith son, jaden smith movie, jaden smith is gay and jaden smith icon.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jaden Smith, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones