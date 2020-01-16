What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Liam Neeson, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally am a big fan of Liam Neeson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Liam Neeson right now? On Google Trends Liam Neeson had a popularity ranking of 73 ten days ago, 68 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Liam Neeson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.6. so by that measure, Liam Neeson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Liam Neeson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Liam Neeson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Liam Neeson are also searching for these related terms: liam neeson movies, liam neeson movie, film liam neeson, liam neeson star wars, star wars, liam neeson wife, taken, liam neeson taken, liam neeson 2019, natasha richardson liam neeson, natasha richardson, filme liam neeson, liam neeson love actually, love actually, actor liam neeson, peliculas liam neeson, liam neeson helen mirren, helen mirren, liam neeson age, cold pursuit, films liam neeson, liam neeson batman, liam neeson height, unknown and non stop liam neeson.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Liam Neeson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones