Hello! I have found some fun facts on Olivia Palermo, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Olivia Palermo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Olivia Palermo right now? On Google Trends Olivia Palermo had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 89 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 70 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Olivia Palermo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 68.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.8. so by that measure, Olivia Palermo has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Olivia Palermo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Olivia Palermo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Olivia Palermo are also searching for these related terms: olivia palermo instagram, olivia palermo 2019, olivia palermo style, zara, olivia palermo lookbook, olivia palermo wedding, johannes huebl, olivia palermo hair, olivia palermo pregnant, hola, olivia palermo wedding dress, olivia palermo and johannes huebl, olivia palermo age, olivia palermo height, kate middleton, olivia palermo boda, olivia palermo winter style, who is olivia palermo and aerin lauder instagram.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Olivia Palermo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones