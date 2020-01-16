Hello! I have found some fun facts on Lea Michele, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally am a big fan of Lea Michele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lea Michele right now? On Google Trends Lea Michele had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Lea Michele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.7. so by that measure, Lea Michele has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lea Michele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lea Michele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Lea Michele are also searching for these related terms: glee, lea michele glee, lea michele christmas, cory monteith, lea michele cory monteith, lea michele christmas movie, lea michele husband, glee cast, lea michele 2019, cory monteith and lea michele, lea michele wedding, idina menzel, lea michele and cory, jonathan groff, same time next christmas, lea michele run to you, lea michele jonathan groff, christmas in the city lea michele, christmas in the city, lea michele instagram, lea michelle, naya rivera, run to you, who is lea michele and lea michele married.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lea Michele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones