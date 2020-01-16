Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jessica Simpson, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Jessica Simpson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Simpson right now? On Google Trends Jessica Simpson had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Jessica Simpson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.8. so by that measure, Jessica Simpson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Simpson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Simpson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Simpson are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson shoes, jessica simpson boots, jessica simpson 2019, instagram jessica simpson, nick lachey jessica simpson, jessica simpson net worth, jessica simpson nick lachey, jessica simpson weight, nick lachey, jessica simpson baby, jessica simpson fancy, jessica simpson heels, perfume jessica simpson, jessica simpson weight loss, dukes of hazzard jessica simpson, dukes of hazzard, jessica simpson husband, jessica simpson jeans, ashlee simpson, jessica simpson dress, jessica simpson pumps, jessica simpson now, jessica simpson perfume fancy, jessica alba and jessica simpson clothes.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Simpson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones