Hello! I have found some fun facts on Spencer Pratt, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Spencer Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Spencer Pratt right now? On Google Trends Spencer Pratt had a popularity ranking of 80 ten days ago, 85 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 85 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 88. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Spencer Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 67.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 71.2. so by that measure, Spencer Pratt is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Spencer Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Spencer Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Spencer Pratt are also searching for these related terms: spencer and heidi pratt, spencer pratt parents, spencer pratt net worth, heidi montag, brody jenner, stephanie pratt, spencer pratt crystal and spencer pratt net worth 2019.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Spencer Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones