Hello! I have found some fun facts on Elizabeth Olsen, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally have always appreciated Elizabeth Olsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Olsen right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Olsen had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 74 three days ago, 74 two days ago, 72 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 74. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Elizabeth Olsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.7. so by that measure, Elizabeth Olsen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Olsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Olsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Olsen are also searching for these related terms: avengers elizabeth olsen, avengers, scarlett johansson, ashley olsen, mary kate olsen, scarlet witch, elizabeth olsen scarlet witch, elizabeth olsen age, olsen twins, marvel, elizabeth olsen movies, mary kate and ashley olsen, mary kate and ashley, wanda, chris evans elizabeth olsen, endgame, elizabeth olsen instagram, brie larson, chris evans, avengers endgame, olsen sisters, elizabeth olsen sisters, aubrey plaza, aubrey plaza elizabeth olsen and elizabeth and james.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Olsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones