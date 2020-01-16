What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Hugh Laurie, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Hugh Laurie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Laurie right now? On Google Trends Hugh Laurie had a popularity ranking of 64 ten days ago, 77 nine days ago, 87 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 76 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 74. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Hugh Laurie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 66.7. so by that measure, Hugh Laurie is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Laurie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Laurie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Laurie are also searching for these related terms: house, hugh laurie house, hugh and laurie, dr house, hugh laurie net worth, hugh laurie friends, hugh laurie 2019, house md, hugh laurie hbo, stephen fry hugh laurie, hugh laurie wife, house cast, imdb hugh laurie, hugh laurie young, stephen fry, stuart little, hugh laurie new show, hugh grant, doctor house, chance hugh laurie, house actor, hugh laurie age, hugh jackman, hugh laurie music and hugh laurie home alone.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Laurie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones