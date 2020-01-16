What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Channing Tatum, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Channing Tatum, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Channing Tatum right now? On Google Trends Channing Tatum had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-03 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Channing Tatum’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.5. so by that measure, Channing Tatum has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Channing Tatum never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Channing Tatum has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Channing Tatum are also searching for these related terms: jessie j, channing tatum jessie j, channing tatum jenna, channing tatum jenna dewan, jenna dewan, jenna dewan tatum, channing tatum movies, channing tatum and jessie j, channing tatum movie, tatum channing wife, channing tatum and jenna, magic mike, channing tatum magic mike, steve kazee, channing tatum and jenna dewan, channing tatum dating, channing tatum 2019, channing tatum film, channing tatum step up, channing tatum instagram, channing tatum girlfriend, step up, channing tatum daughter, channing tatum ex and channing tatum divorce.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Channing Tatum, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones