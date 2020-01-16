What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Faith Hill, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Faith Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Faith Hill right now? On Google Trends Faith Hill had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Faith Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.2. so by that measure, Faith Hill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Faith Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Faith Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Faith Hill are also searching for these related terms: tim mcgraw faith hill, tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw and faith hill, faith hill christmas, faith hill songs, faith hill where are you christmas, faith hill daughter, where are you christmas, faith hill daughters, faith hill 2019, faith hill breathe, carrie underwood, faith hill net worth, is faith hill married, faith hill kids, faith hill husband, faith hill this kiss, shania twain, lyrics where are you christmas faith hill, tim mcgraw and faith hill songs, faith hill age, how old is faith hill, garth brooks, breathe faith hill lyrics and trisha yearwood.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Faith Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones