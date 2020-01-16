Hello! I have found some fun facts on Anna Wintour, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have always appreciated Anna Wintour, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Wintour right now? On Google Trends Anna Wintour had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Anna Wintour’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.0. so by that measure, Anna Wintour has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Wintour never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Wintour has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Wintour are also searching for these related terms: vogue, anna wintour vogue, anna wintour young, anna wintour net worth, masterclass, anna wintour masterclass, devil wears prada anna wintour, devil wears prada, anna wintour instagram, anna wintour sunglasses, anna wintour age, the devil wears prada, who is anna wintour, how old is anna wintour, anna wintour husband, anna wintour daughter, karl lagerfeld, anna wintour children, bradley cooper, anna wintour lyrics, azealia banks anna wintour, anna wintour necklace, anna wintour book, master class anna wintour and miranda priestly.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Wintour, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones