Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Blake Lively, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Blake Lively, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Lively right now? On Google Trends Blake Lively had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Blake Lively’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.1. so by that measure, Blake Lively has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Lively never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Lively has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Lively are also searching for these related terms: ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds blake lively, blake lively and ryan reynolds, blake lively kids, gossip girl, blake lively gossip girl, blake lively movie, blake lively wedding, blake lively baby, instagram blake lively, blake lively age, blake lively 2019, blake lively you, anna kendrick, blake lively anna kendrick, blake lively penn badgley, scarlett johansson, film blake lively, penn badgley, simple favor, leighton meester, blake lively simple favor, blake lively a simple favor, blake lively leighton meester and a simple favor.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Lively, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones