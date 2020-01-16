Hello! I have found some fun facts on Frankie Muniz, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally have always appreciated Frankie Muniz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Frankie Muniz right now? On Google Trends Frankie Muniz had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Frankie Muniz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.6. so by that measure, Frankie Muniz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Frankie Muniz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Frankie Muniz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Frankie Muniz are also searching for these related terms: malcolm, malcolm in the middle, frankie muniz memory, frankie muniz lizzo, frankie muniz 2019, lizzo, frankie muniz net worth, malcom, frankie muniz memory loss, malcolm in the middle cast, frankie muniz movies, bryan cranston, frankie muniz age, malcolm mittendrin, frankie muniz wife, big fat liar, malcolm el de enmedio, frankie munez, frankie muniz twitter, actor de malcolm and frankie muniz height.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Frankie Muniz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones