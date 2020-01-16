What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Monica, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have always appreciated Monica, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Monica right now? On Google Trends Monica had a popularity ranking of 90 ten days ago, 90 nine days ago, 96 eight days ago, 97 seven days ago, 88 six days ago, 92 five days ago, 89 four days ago, 89 three days ago, 89 two days ago, 89 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 85. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-07 when they had a rank of 97. If we compare Monica’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 93.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 90.5. so by that measure, Monica has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Monica never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Monica has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Monica are also searching for these related terms: santa monica, bellucci monica, turma da monica, monica lewinsky, friends monica, friends, monica naranjo, los angeles, santa monica pier, santa monica los angeles, monica vinader, monica geller, agnes monica, monica ruiz, st monica, santa monica beach, hotel santa monica, santa monica weather, santa monica california, chandler and monica, parque da monica, monica geuze, friends chandler, monica belluci and casa monica.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Monica, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones