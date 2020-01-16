What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Zooey Deschanel, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zooey Deschanel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zooey Deschanel right now? On Google Trends Zooey Deschanel had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Zooey Deschanel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.1. so by that measure, Zooey Deschanel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zooey Deschanel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zooey Deschanel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Zooey Deschanel are also searching for these related terms: elf zooey deschanel, elf, zooey deschanel jonathan scott, jonathan scott, new girl, emily deschanel, zooey deschanel kids, zoey deschanel, zoey, zooey deschanel dating, katy perry zooey deschanel, katy perry, zooey deschanel sister, zooey deschanel property brothers, property brothers, elf cast, zooey deschanel 2019, jonathan and zooey deschanel, zooey deschanel age, zooey deschanel instagram, zooey deschanel husband, zooey deschanel and jonathan scott, zooey deschanel boyfriend, zooey deschanel hair and who is zooey deschanel.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zooey Deschanel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones