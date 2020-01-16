Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Tobey Maguire, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Tobey Maguire, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tobey Maguire right now? On Google Trends Tobey Maguire had a popularity ranking of 68 ten days ago, 96 nine days ago, 82 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 86 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 98. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 98. If we compare Tobey Maguire’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.8. so by that measure, Tobey Maguire is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tobey Maguire never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tobey Maguire has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Tobey Maguire are also searching for these related terms: spider man, tobey maguire spiderman, tobey maguire spider man, spider man tobey maguire, spiderman, andrew garfield, tobey maguire movies, tom holland, tobey maguire 2019, tobey maguire rashida jones, rashida jones, leonardo dicaprio, tobey maguire age, tobey maguire net worth, toby maguire, toby, spiderman 3, tobey maguire spider man 3, jake gyllenhaal, peter parker tobey maguire, spider man 3, tobey maguire meme, kirsten dunst, spider man tobey maguire cast and peter parker.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tobey Maguire, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones