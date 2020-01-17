Hello! I have found some curious things on Kelsey Grammer, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kelsey Grammer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelsey Grammer right now? On Google Trends Kelsey Grammer had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Kelsey Grammer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.7. so by that measure, Kelsey Grammer has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelsey Grammer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelsey Grammer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Kelsey Grammer are also searching for these related terms: frasier, kelsey grammer net worth, kelsey grammer wife, kelsey grammer sister, david hyde pierce, camille grammer, kelsey grammer father, how old is kelsey grammer, kelsey grammer brewery, kelsey grammer children, kelsey grammer christmas carol, fraiser, kelsey grammer kids, sideshow bob, frasier crane, kelsey grammer falls off stage, kelsey grammer cheers, frazier, frasier cast, where is kelsey grammer from, sideshow bob voice and kelsey grammer wives.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelsey Grammer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones