What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Prince William, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally am a big fan of Prince William, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Prince William right now? On Google Trends Prince William had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 86 six days ago, 87 five days ago, 75 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 98 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 62. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Prince William’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.1. so by that measure, Prince William is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Prince William never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Prince William has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Prince William are also searching for these related terms: harry prince, harry, prince harry prince william, prince harry william, prince william harry, kate william, kate, prince william county, prince william and prince harry, meghan, prince william and harry, kate middleton prince william, kate middleton, harry and william, kate and prince william, kate and william, prince charles, markle, meghan markle, meghan markle prince william, harry meghan, prince william affair, prince william news, queen elizabeth and prince william young.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Prince William, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones