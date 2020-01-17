What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Rooney Mara, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have always appreciated Rooney Mara, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rooney Mara right now? On Google Trends Rooney Mara had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Rooney Mara’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.5. so by that measure, Rooney Mara is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rooney Mara never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rooney Mara has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Rooney Mara are also searching for these related terms: rooney mara phoenix, rooney mara joaquin, joaquin phoenix rooney mara, joaquin phoenix, rooney mara and joaquin, rooney mara and joaquin phoenix, kate rooney mara, kate mara, joker, golden globes, the girl with the dragon tattoo, girl with the dragon tattoo, her, rooney mara her, rooney mara age, rooney mara instagram, river phoenix, cate blanchett, rooney mara movies, pan, golden globes 2020, rooney mara net worth, rooney and kate mara, rooney mara givenchy and joaquin phoenix y rooney mara.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rooney Mara, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones