What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Naomi Watts, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally really like Naomi Watts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Watts right now? On Google Trends Naomi Watts had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Naomi Watts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.4. so by that measure, Naomi Watts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Watts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Watts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Watts are also searching for these related terms: naomi watts king kong, game of thrones, naomi watts game of thrones, king kong, liev schreiber, naomi watts movies, naomi watts billy crudup, gypsy naomi watts, naomi scott, gypsy, naomi watts instagram, billy crudup, nicole kidman, game of thrones prequel, the ring, naomi watts son, heath ledger, naomi watts imdb, naomi watts got, naomi watts diana, sienna miller, naomi watts feet, naomi campbell, tom holland and naomi watts age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Watts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones