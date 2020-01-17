What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Zachary Quinto, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally am a big fan of Zachary Quinto, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zachary Quinto right now? On Google Trends Zachary Quinto had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Zachary Quinto’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.3. so by that measure, Zachary Quinto is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zachary Quinto never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zachary Quinto has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Zachary Quinto are also searching for these related terms: star trek, zachary quinto miles mcmillan, zachary quinto spock, jonathan groff, zachary quinto gay, american horror story, miles mcmillan, chris pine, zachary quinto instagram, zachary quinto ahs, zachary levi, zachary quinto partner, eli roth and mindhunter.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zachary Quinto, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones