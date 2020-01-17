What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Benedict Cumberbatch, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Benedict Cumberbatch, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Benedict Cumberbatch right now? On Google Trends Benedict Cumberbatch had a popularity ranking of 74 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 74 four days ago, 75 three days ago, 75 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 65. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Benedict Cumberbatch’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 65.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 68.2. so by that measure, Benedict Cumberbatch is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Benedict Cumberbatch never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Benedict Cumberbatch has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Benedict Cumberbatch are also searching for these related terms: benedict cumberbatch sherlock, sherlock, benedict cumberbatch sherlock holmes, sherlock holmes, benedict cumberbatch movies, benedict cumberbatch grinch, benedict cumberbatch film, benedict cumberbatch hobbit, benedict cumberbatch name, doctor strange, dr strange, benedict cumberbatch names, martin freeman, the grinch, benedict cumberbatch the grinch, benedict cumberbatch 1917, 1917, tom holland, benedict cumberbatch wife, robert downey jr, imitation game, smaug benedict cumberbatch, benedict cumberbatch penguin, tom hiddleston and benedict cumberbatch name generator.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Benedict Cumberbatch, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones