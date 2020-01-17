What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Kelly Rowland, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kelly Rowland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Rowland right now? On Google Trends Kelly Rowland had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Kelly Rowland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.2. so by that measure, Kelly Rowland has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Rowland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Rowland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Rowland are also searching for these related terms: beyonce, nelly kelly rowland, nelly, motivation kelly rowland, kelly rowland net worth, kelly rowland child, kelly rowland son, kelly rowland christmas, kelly rowland 2019, kelly rowland songs, michelle williams, kelly rowland husband, kelly rowland dilemma, kelly rowland christmas movie, kelly rowland baby, kelly rowland instagram, kelly rowland and nelly, who is kelly rowland, kelly rowland age, kelly rowland excel, kelly rowland and beyonce, kelly rowland work, kelly rowland merry liddle christmas, david guetta kelly rowland and motivation kelly rowland lyrics.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Rowland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones