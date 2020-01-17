Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Ariel Winter, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Ariel Winter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariel Winter right now? On Google Trends Ariel Winter had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 68 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Ariel Winter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.5. so by that measure, Ariel Winter is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariel Winter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariel Winter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Ariel Winter are also searching for these related terms: ariel winter modern family, modern family, sarah hyland, ariel winter instagram, ariel winter hot, modern family cast, ariel winter bikini, ariel winter age, ariel winter 2019, alex winter, luke benward, ariel winter reddit, ariel winter boyfriend, ariel winter breast, julie bowen, alex modern family, ariel winter leaked, ariel winter breast reduction, ariel winter weight, sofia vergara, ariel winter levi meaden, ariel winter wardrobe malfunction, ariel winter net worth, ariel winter photos and ariel winter svu.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariel Winter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones