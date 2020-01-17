Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have always appreciated Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 80 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 71 five days ago, 70 four days ago, 72 three days ago, 72 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 72.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.8. so by that measure, Jason Mraz has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: jason mraz lyrics, jason mraz lucky, lucky, jason mraz songs, jason mraz im yours, im yours, have it all jason mraz, lirik jason mraz, jason mraz ukulele, 93 million miles jason mraz, jason mraz lucky lyrics, lyrics have it all jason mraz, chord jason mraz, jason mraz tour, have it all jason mraz lyrics, lucky jason mraz lyrics, jason mraz concert, ed sheeran, jason mraz im yours lyrics, download lagu jason mraz, lucky jason mraz chords, jason mraz im yours chords, love someone jason mraz, jason mraz chicago and best friend jason mraz.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones