Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Joe Jonas, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally am a big fan of Joe Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joe Jonas right now? On Google Trends Joe Jonas had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Joe Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.5. so by that measure, Joe Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Joe Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joe Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Joe Jonas are also searching for these related terms: nick jonas, joe jonas sophie turner, kevin jonas, jonas brothers, sophie turner, joe jonas brothers, joe jonas wife, priyanka chopra, demi lovato, joe jonas age, sophie turner and joe jonas, demi lovato joe jonas, taylor swift, taylor swift joe jonas, nick jonas wife, joe jonas height, joe jonas ashley, nick and joe jonas, joe jonas 2019, the jonas brothers, joe jonas camp rock, joe jonas net worth, joe jonas married, joe jonas instagram and camp rock.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joe Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones