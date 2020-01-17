Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kate Moss, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally really like Kate Moss, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Moss right now? On Google Trends Kate Moss had a popularity ranking of 75 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 82 four days ago, 74 three days ago, 74 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Kate Moss’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.5. so by that measure, Kate Moss is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Moss never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Moss has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Moss are also searching for these related terms: kate moss 2019, johnny depp kate moss, johnny depp, young kate moss, kate moss daughter, kate moss instagram, pete doherty, pete doherty kate moss, naomi campbell, kate moss 90s, kate moss daily mail, lila moss, kate moss and johnny depp, kate moss style, kate moss hair, kate moss height, kate moss age, amber heard, kate middleton, kate moss news, supreme kate moss, cara delevingne, kate moss calvin klein, kate moss wedding and kate moss now.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Moss, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones