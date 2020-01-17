Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Bill Rancic, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have always appreciated Bill Rancic, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bill Rancic right now? On Google Trends Bill Rancic had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 90 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Bill Rancic’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.8. so by that measure, Bill Rancic is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bill Rancic never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bill Rancic has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Bill Rancic are also searching for these related terms: giuliana rancic and bill and giuliana rancic.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bill Rancic, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones