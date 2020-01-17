Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Hugh Laurie, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally am a big fan of Hugh Laurie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Laurie right now? On Google Trends Hugh Laurie had a popularity ranking of 82 ten days ago, 78 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 98 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 65 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 65. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Hugh Laurie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 70.9. so by that measure, Hugh Laurie is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Laurie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Laurie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Laurie are also searching for these related terms: house hugh laurie, house, hugh and laurie, dr house, hugh laurie 2019, stephen fry, hugh laurie net worth, house md, hugh laurie friends, hugh laurie wife, hugh laurie hbo, hugh laurie new show, chance hugh laurie, hugh grant, house cast, hugh laurie music, stuart little, house tv show, dr. house, house actor, jennifer morrison, hugh laurie height, jesse spencer, imdb hugh laurie and dr house actor.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Laurie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones