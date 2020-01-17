What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on LeAnn Rimes, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have always appreciated LeAnn Rimes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is LeAnn Rimes right now? On Google Trends LeAnn Rimes had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare LeAnn Rimes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.2. so by that measure, LeAnn Rimes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that LeAnn Rimes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how LeAnn Rimes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for LeAnn Rimes are also searching for these related terms: leann rimes songs, leann rimes blue, blue, leann rimes how do i live, eddie cibrian, leann rimes husband, leann rimes and eddie, leann rimes 2019, leann rimes net worth, brandi glanville, leann rimes coyote ugly, leann rimes i need you, leann rimes children, leann rimes age, leann rimes christmas songs, coyote ugly, leann rimes how do i live lyrics, how old is leann rimes, leann rimes tour, i need you leann rimes lyrics, leann rimes you and me and christmas, leann rimes instagram, leann rimes you light up my life, leann rimes one way ticket and the rose leann rimes.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding LeAnn Rimes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones