Hello! I have found some fun facts on Pam Anderson, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have always appreciated Pam Anderson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Pam Anderson right now? On Google Trends Pam Anderson had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Pam Anderson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.9. so by that measure, Pam Anderson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Pam Anderson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Pam Anderson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Pam Anderson are also searching for these related terms: pamela anderson, tommy lee, pam anderson costume, pam anderson now, pam anderson halloween and pam anderson twitter.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Pam Anderson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones