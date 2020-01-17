Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 71.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.0. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: paul rudd netflix, paul rudd wife, paul rudd movie, paul rudd living with yourself, living with yourself, paul rudd friends, paul rudd age, friends, paul rudd movies, look at us, paul rudd look at us, paul rudd hot ones, ant man, paul rudd show, hot ones, aisling bea paul rudd, paul rudd ant man, paul rudd vegan, paul rudd meme, paul rudd 2019, clueless paul rudd, aisling bea, jennifer aniston, clueless and paul rudd jennifer aniston.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones