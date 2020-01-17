Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Kate Hudson, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally am a big fan of Kate Hudson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Hudson right now? On Google Trends Kate Hudson had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Kate Hudson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.6. so by that measure, Kate Hudson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Hudson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Hudson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Hudson are also searching for these related terms: goldie hawn, kate hudson movies, oliver hudson, kate hudson dax shepard, dax shepard, film kate hudson, kate hudson chris, kate hudson instagram, chris robinson, kate hudson chris robinson, kate hudson 2019, kurt russell, kate hudson kids, acteur francais kate hudson, jennifer hudson, kate hudson matthew mcconaughey, kate hudson husband, matthew mcconaughey, dax and kate hudson, danny fujikawa, mask singer, kate hudson dad, kate and oliver hudson, bill hudson and dax shepard and kate hudson.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Hudson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones