Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on David Letterman, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have always appreciated David Letterman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Letterman right now? On Google Trends David Letterman had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare David Letterman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.2. so by that measure, David Letterman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that David Letterman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Letterman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for David Letterman are also searching for these related terms: david letterman show, david letterman net worth, shahrukh david letterman, srk, srk david letterman, shahrukh khan david letterman, shahrukh khan, david letterman netflix, shah rukh khan david letterman, shah rukh khan, my next guest david letterman, jay leno, joaquin phoenix, joaquin phoenix david letterman, david letterman son, david letterman wife, late show with david letterman, johnny carson, my next guest with david letterman, john witherspoon, david letterman john witherspoon, my next guest needs no introduction, david letterman fired, david letterman age and who is david letterman.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Letterman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones