What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Sophia Bush, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Sophia Bush, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sophia Bush right now? On Google Trends Sophia Bush had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 78 nine days ago, 77 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 77 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 94. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sophia Bush’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 74.8. so by that measure, Sophia Bush is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sophia Bush never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sophia Bush has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Sophia Bush are also searching for these related terms: chicago pd, chicago pd sophia bush, chad michael murray, one tree hill, sophia bush one tree hill, chicago pd cast, hilarie burton, sophia bush 2019, sophia bush instagram, sophia bush and chad michael murray, james lafferty, why did sophia bush leave chicago pd, marina squerciati, sophia bush dating, bethany joy lenz, sofia bush, les freres scott, sophia bush hot, sophia bush husband, sophia bush podcast, jesse lee soffer, brooke davis, lindsay chicago pd, sophia bush austin nichols and sophia bush voice.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sophia Bush, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones