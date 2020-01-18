What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Halle Berry, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Halle Berry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Halle Berry right now? On Google Trends Halle Berry had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Halle Berry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.6. so by that measure, Halle Berry is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Halle Berry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Halle Berry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Halle Berry are also searching for these related terms: halle berry movie, halle berry movies, halle berry 2019, wesley snipes, catwoman, wesley snipes halle berry, halle berry catwoman, instagram halle berry, halle berry age, john wick, halle berry john wick, halle berry film, halle berry net worth, halle berry bond, halle berry kids, halle berry hair, halle berry daughter, halle bailey, halle berry john wick 3, halle berry james bond, swordfish, halle berry husband, halle berry oscar, john wick 3 and halle berry kidnap.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Halle Berry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones