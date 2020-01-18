What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Heidi Montag, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally really like Heidi Montag, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Heidi Montag right now? On Google Trends Heidi Montag had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Heidi Montag’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.1. so by that measure, Heidi Montag is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Heidi Montag never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Heidi Montag has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Heidi Montag are also searching for these related terms: heidi montag surgery, heidi montag before, the hills, lauren conrad, spencer pratt, heidi montag 2019, heidi montag before and after, heidi montag net worth, heidi montag instagram, audrina patridge, heidi montag before surgery and heidi montag plastic surgery.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Heidi Montag, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones