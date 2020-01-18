Hello! I have found some fun facts on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have always appreciated Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.8. so by that measure, Matt Bomer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: henry cavill matt bomer, henry cavill, white collar, matt bomer white collar, matt bomer husband, matt bomer magic mike, matt bomer gay, glee, magic mike, matt bomer superman, superman, the sinner, doom patrol, matt bomer instagram, matt bomer american horror story, the witcher, american horror story, matt damon, neal caffrey, matt bomer height, is matt bomer gay, white collar cast, matt bomer family, cooper anderson glee and matt bomer twitter.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones