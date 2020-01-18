Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jay Leno, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally really like Jay Leno, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jay Leno right now? On Google Trends Jay Leno had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Jay Leno’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.8. so by that measure, Jay Leno has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jay Leno never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jay Leno has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Jay Leno are also searching for these related terms: jay leno net worth, jay leno garage, jay leno show, jay leno cars, jay leno car collection, jay leno joke, jay leno tonight show, gabrielle union, gabrielle union jay leno, jay leno conan, david letterman, jay leno youtube, jay leno wife, jimmy fallon, jay leno net worth 2019, jay leno age, johnny carson, jay leno tickets, jay leno car collection worth, jimmy kimmel, how many cars does jay leno have, jay leno garage youtube, the tonight show with jay leno, jay leno headlines and tonight show with jay leno.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jay Leno, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones