Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Kelly Slater, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally really like Kelly Slater, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Slater right now? On Google Trends Kelly Slater had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 67 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Kelly Slater’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.9. so by that measure, Kelly Slater is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Slater never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Slater has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Slater are also searching for these related terms: kelly slater surf, kelly slater young, kelly slater surf ranch, kelly slater wife, kelly slater net worth, surfer kelly slater, kelly slater hair, kalani miller, kelly slater with hair, kelly slater baywatch, kelly slater pipe, kelly slater wave pool, kelly slater instagram, kelly slater hbo, kelly slater age, 24/7 kelly slater, tommy morrison, kelly slater pipe masters 2019, kelly slater girlfriend, how old is kelly slater, kelly slater daughter, kelly slater movie, kelly slater kids, kelly slater 10 point ride and kelly slater pipeline 2019.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Slater, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones