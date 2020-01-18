Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Sarah Palin, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally have always appreciated Sarah Palin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Palin right now? On Google Trends Sarah Palin had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Sarah Palin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.5. so by that measure, Sarah Palin is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Palin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Palin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Palin are also searching for these related terms: sarah palin divorce, tina fey, tina fey sarah palin, sarah palin 2019, sarah palin net worth, sarah palin facebook, snl sarah palin, bristol palin, sexy sarah palin, sarah palin daughter, sarah palin movie, sarah palin now, sarah palin instagram, sarah palin kids, donald trump, sara palin, john mccain, sarah palin young, sarah palin bikini, nancy pelosi, fox news, sarah palin children, is sarah palin divorced, what is sarah palin doing now and sarah palin glen rice.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Palin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones