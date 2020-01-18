What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Emma Roberts, current as of 2020-01-17. I personally am a big fan of Emma Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Roberts right now? On Google Trends Emma Roberts had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Emma Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.8. so by that measure, Emma Roberts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-17, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Roberts are also searching for these related terms: evan peters, emma roberts evan peters, julia roberts, emma roberts julia roberts, emma roberts and evan peters, emma roberts movies, american horror story, emma roberts american horror story, ahs, emma roberts movie, ahs emma roberts, emma roberts ahs, emma stone, emma watson, halsey, evan peters halsey, emma roberts garrett hedlund, garrett hedlund, the millers, emma roberts boyfriend, emma roberts age, emma roberts and julia roberts, scream, wild child and eric roberts.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones